HybridTHC 18%CBG 1%

Durban

Durban is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain originating from South Africa. This strain produces fast and powerful effects that are energizing, uplifting and cerebral. Durban is an extremely potent strain best reserved for those consumers with a high THC tolerance. The flavor profile of this strain can be described as earthy, with woody flavors like pine shining through. Medical marijuana patients choose Durban to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, appetite loss and chronic stress. This strain is currently bred by Sensi Seeds. Fun Fact: Durban is believed to be named after the bustling port city of Durban, located in Africa. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Durban strain effects

Reported by 71 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Focused

Uplifted

Durban strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    18% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    12% of people say it helps with Stress
Durban strain reviews71

July 22, 2021
By far the best strain I’ve ever tried. I love the energy and stimulating affects to my brain. I have ADHD and I’m I’ve been on the same meds for years so they don’t always work that great. However, I do find sativa strains that help and this has been the best for me thus far 💨❤️
75 people found this helpful
July 27, 2021
This strain is perfect for anybody who likes to wake and bake and tackle their to do lists. I’m a terrible procrastinator, I’ve been putting off house hold chores for a few days now. After two joints of Durban shake supplied by “High Supply” & a cup of coffee, I am now pleased to say I’m writing this review after having accomplished my to do list. This strain had me so uplifted & amped, it felt like I was rescribed my old ADHD medication. Needless to say, this strain is a MUST try for any sativa savorers out there quite like myself. Note: Not as potent as others, but the punch this strain packs will surprise you. Do not be deceived. Enjoy. :)
59 people found this helpful
June 5, 2021
damn this is a new favorite for me, super creative and euphoric. I’ve been in a slump for a while now and haven’t been able to do my artwork and poetry. But I smoked this and was so motivated to write! very strong sativa vibes, taste was bright and like a fruit rind.
35 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Durban strain genetics

Durban grow information

Growers say this strain can be grown indoors or outdoors and has a flowering time of 8-10 weeks. Durban buds are small and stout, with light green hues and light brown hairs.