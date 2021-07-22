This strain is perfect for anybody who likes to wake and bake and tackle their to do lists. I’m a terrible procrastinator, I’ve been putting off house hold chores for a few days now. After two joints of Durban shake supplied by “High Supply” & a cup of coffee, I am now pleased to say I’m writing this review after having accomplished my to do list. This strain had me so uplifted & amped, it felt like I was rescribed my old ADHD medication. Needless to say, this strain is a MUST try for any sativa savorers out there quite like myself. Note: Not as potent as others, but the punch this strain packs will surprise you. Do not be deceived. Enjoy. :)