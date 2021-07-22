Durban
Durban is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain originating from South Africa. This strain produces fast and powerful effects that are energizing, uplifting and cerebral. Durban is an extremely potent strain best reserved for those consumers with a high THC tolerance. The flavor profile of this strain can be described as earthy, with woody flavors like pine shining through. Medical marijuana patients choose Durban to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, appetite loss and chronic stress. This strain is currently bred by Sensi Seeds. Fun Fact: Durban is believed to be named after the bustling port city of Durban, located in Africa. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Durban strain effects
Durban strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Stress
Growers say this strain can be grown indoors or outdoors and has a flowering time of 8-10 weeks. Durban buds are small and stout, with light green hues and light brown hairs.