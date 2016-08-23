ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Alien Bubba

Calculated from 92 reviews

Alien Bubba

Alien Bubba is the intergalactic cross of the renowned Bubba Kush and the heady space invader, Alien Kush. This two-fold Kush blend offers mellow sedation with a mental aura most would describe as introspective or meditative. Its bouquet is earthy and floral, and when combusted, Alien Bubba shows off a pungent tea and herbaceous grassiness that is smooth on the exhale. Enjoy this heady heavy-hitter close to the end of the day to maximize its sedative effects.   

Effects

317 reported effects from 67 people
Relaxed 71%
Euphoric 40%
Sleepy 40%
Happy 35%
Uplifted 23%

Reviews
92

92

AnonymousUser23
Member since 2018
I have MS and am numb from the waist down and am female. There is nothing available to help female arousal or orgasm. This works better than when I was 30 and am now 56!! Helps to conquer depression too as I am now no longer taking Cymbalta for that.
Reported feelings
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
dldream
Member since 2016
perfect blend of body and head high. pungent smelling and tasting. top 3 of all time for treating ptsd, anxiety and gi issues, next to alien rock candy and magnificent mile/mag landrace/iranian landrace by cresco.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedSleepyTingly
GetmoTrees
Member since 2016
Picked up some shatter! Loved it! Very potent body buzz and awesome heady buzz! Very pretty very tasty! Would absolutely pick this strain up again!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
thatduderyan
Member since 2016
Fantastic aroma, very flavorful, and everything you'd want in a heavy Indica. All over body high-- very relaxing and euphoric. Good amounts of kief to save for pressing, too. Definitely a new favorite to my list.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxed
RemedyKun
Member since 2017
Beautiful aroma, a deep earthy scent with hints of what almost seem to be mint. A very nice "nothing matters" high that doesn't keep you from almost functioning normally. Will smoke again X3
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Alien Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Alien Bubba

