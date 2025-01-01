Diablo Lake
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Diablo Lake
Hybrid
Diablo Lake potency is higher THC than average.
Diablo Lake is a hybrid cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of Hell’s OG x Ms. Universe and released by Honeydew Farms. This strain has otherworldly delights, with funky sour and sweet terps. We are still learning about the effects of Diablo Lake. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Diablo Lake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
