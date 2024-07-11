I grew out my first time growing ever. Picked up the seeds from Seedsman (cool peeps imo). I purchased three seeds and ruined two of them over watering but was able to barely save the final seed. She ended up stunted due to this and being an auto flower of course. (All this was user error and my fault ofc). Anyway, I finally got to try the flower after drying about 2 weeks at 60/60. , so no full cure yet. She is VERY rich in smell and I have never smelled such a strong aroma in all my years of smoking. It truly blew me away, even moreso x2 after a grind. She went down very smoothly using a glass bong and even with a Miqro vaper (yeah I know now how crappy they are. I was swindled by my dispensary). I am definitely going to be trying to locate a non auto flower version of this strain. I will be doing another review for this strain coming soon after making bubble hash, and then press ing into concentrates.