HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Diablo Rojo XL Auto
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Diablo Rojo XL Auto effects are mostly energizing.
Diablo Rojo XL Auto potency is higher THC than average.
Diablo Rojo XL Auto is a hybrid, autoflowering weed strain bred by Sweet Seeds from a genetic cross of Dark Devil Auto and Strawberry Cola Auto. This is a blocky, resinous strain ideal for extraction; its purple-red buds ooze with tree fruit, herbal, and sweet cola terps. Diablo Rojo XL Auto offers consumers happy, chatty effects. It won first place for Best New Autoflowering Strain at the 2024 Autoflower World Cup. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Diablo Rojo XL Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Diablo Rojo XL AutoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Diablo Rojo XL Auto strain effects
Diablo Rojo XL Auto strain flavors
Diablo Rojo XL Auto strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Anorexia
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Diablo Rojo XL Auto products near you
Similar to Diablo Rojo XL Auto near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Diablo Rojo XL Auto strain reviews2
Read all reviews
B........5
July 11, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
j........5
February 8, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Happy