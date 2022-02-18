Diablo Wind
Diablo Wind is a sativa marijuana strain. This strain was created by Houseplant Cannabis, a California-based cannabis company founded by Seth Rogan. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Diablo Wind - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Diablo WindOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Diablo Wind strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Diablo Wind products near you
Similar to Diablo Wind near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Diablo Wind strain reviews(3)
Read all reviews
h........_
February 18, 2022
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
D........d
July 13, 2021
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
a........o
April 16, 2022
Creative
Focused