Diablo Wind reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Diablo Wind.
Diablo Wind strain effects
Diablo Wind reviews
D........d
July 13, 2021
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
Really enjoyed this strain! Sharing a joint between 2 people will get you pretty damn high even for experienced smokers.
h........_
February 18, 2022
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
This makes me very relaxed but also talkative, have a body high, and focused. Listening to music was beautiful. Loved this strain.
a........o
April 16, 2022
Creative
Focused
really makes you focus emphasis on really