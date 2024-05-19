Diamond Daze
DiD
Sativa
Creative
Uplifted
Focused
Pungent
Earthy
Grapefruit
Diamond Daze effects are mostly energizing.
Diamond Daze strain effects
Diamond Daze strain flavors
Diamond Daze strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 100% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Diamond Daze strain reviews(1)
p........h
May 19, 2024
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
Really nice flavour and a really nice high