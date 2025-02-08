Diamond Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Diamond Runtz.
Diamond Runtz strain effects
Diamond Runtz strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
m........1
6 days ago
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Super good strain! I got some that was so purple it looked black. I was skeptical but the taste says it all. It calmed my anxiety killed my back pain and made me ready to eat. I have ptsd and racing thoughts kill my mood sometimes and this stuff kills the racing thoughts
j........7
Today
Energetic
Focused
Happy
A very good experience, amazing weed . Highly recommend 👌 It makes you travel , with total control 😄
w........6
September 13, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
"I found it to have a very rich flavor; for me, it was very sweet, but in the end, it left an aniseed taste. It went straight to the knot in my back and helped me relax."