stock photo similar to Diamond Runtz
Diamond Runtz
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
Diamond Runtz effects are mostly calming.
Diamond Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Delta Diamonds and Runtz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Diamond Runtz is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Diamond Runtz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Diamond Runtz’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Diamond Runtz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Diamond Runtz strain effects
Diamond Runtz strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Diamond Runtz strain reviews6
m........1
6 days ago
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
w........6
September 13, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
j........7
Today
Energetic
Focused
Happy