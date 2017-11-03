ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Calculated from 27 products tested with lab partners.

Calculated from 386 reviews

Diamond OG is a precious gem of a strain that patients love for its potent and long-lasting effects. This strain induces full-body relaxation that may help temper pain and muscle spasms before settling into an overall laziness. It can leave you mentally euphoric in smaller doses, but it’s definitely not one for times when work or even wakefulness needs to happen. Diamond OG is the result of an unknown strain crossed with OG Kush and has the familiar OG aroma of citrus-pine supported by fuel undertones. These sparkling nugs will be condensed and have a strong odor; they’re definitely a beauty to show off. 

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2009 reported effects from 265 people
Relaxed 66%
Sleepy 58%
Euphoric 45%
Happy 43%
Hungry 28%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 2%

I don't know how I can give this one less than a 10. An outstanding recommendation from my local shop. I use pot for autism regulation, and this one is just a gem, for me. Makes the constant state of outrage just slide away, so you can get on with your day, and type up useful reviews for other...
The Nightime, Sniffling, Sneezing, Coughing, Aching, Stuffyhead, Fever, So-You-Can-Rest Medicine.
Recreational attributes: It is a true Indica indeed. Its a great night time strain. Very relaxing and nice to enjoy a movie. Medical Attributes: Great for pain relief and muscle spasms. It can also be useful for insomnia in higher dosage. Also a pretty decent appetite stimulant. Effects: The high ...
It is actually sparkley! I may just be high as fuck though. Intense head/body high but then everything turned amazing. Lasted a decent time and smelled loud as fuck. Gotta luv Diamond OG
One of the best I've smoked besides Fire og.. Definitely one for the everyday smokers. Great High body and mind...
Similar strains

Granddaddy Purple
Grape Ape
Purple Urkle
9 Pound Hammer
God's Gift
Plushberry
Black Domina
Frankenstein
OG Kush
Diamond OG
Diamond Valley Kush
Black Diamond
