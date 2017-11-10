ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Dieel Glue (formerly BCN Diesel) by Kannabia Seed Company is a pungent hybrid cross of familiar and potent genetics. Created by crossing NYC Diesel and Black Domina, this strain produces dense, bullet-shaped buds that stink of citrus and fuel. It achieves this bud structure and density through the addition of Black Domina while the NYC Diesel contributes to the strain’s heady, energetic buzz. Diesel Glue has a snappy 8 week flower time, but has been known to benefit from an extra week for maximum yield and potency. 

Amazing stuff. About three bowls and I'm feeling good.
Always happy to make the acquaintance of a new friend, and m'dear Diesel Glue is no different! She has an extremely dense bud structure, which makes for a tougher smoke -- & makes me think ol'timer-vets will appreciate this one more than newbies, as it's a semi-harsh smoke more indicative of a GTH o...
at first I felt nothing, then the warm glow of this bud will sneak up on you, pretty calming high, very good for vibing, but not quite couch lock. Very Solid
