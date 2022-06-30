This is my absolute favorite flower for getting things done. I have a very high tolerance and have tried many so called energetic strains but this is by far my favorite. You can definitely taste the diesel as well as smell. But let me tell you if you need a pick me up this is the flower for you. The best way to describe the feeling is drinking 1-2 espressos for the first time without the gitters. I have so much energy that I forget to eat lol. No munchies, aches and pains gone, happy mood and most importantly the best natural energy you can find.

