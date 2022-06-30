Diesel Train reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Diesel Train.
Diesel Train strain effects
Diesel Train strain helps with
- 38% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
- 23% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
L........u
June 30, 2022
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Any way it comes from flower (pre rolls, ready to roll, buds) this strain really works for relieving pain and anxiety, allows muscle relaxation from tension. Focused and task oriented for several hours then about 45 minutes of mindfulness. Makes for a good productive day if used in moderation.
b........d
December 4, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
Becoming one of my new favorites. fuel with more fuel. This strain has a perfect terp profile for fuel lovers. somewhat mild onset makes for a great daytime smoke. Kudos to Illicit.
n........a
June 26, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
A beautifully relaxing, clear, and focused high. Didn’t exacerbate anxiety. Provided relief from the executive dysfunction of severe PTSD. Motivating! Give it a whirl if it’s available!
r........3
July 15, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Uplifted
A very good strain! Only got a gram of this to give it a try with some other stuff I bought. Definitely have an inner energy boost, and was giggly while playing call of duty . Definitely in a happy mood. Soo far high has lasted 4-5 hours. No dizzy ( drunk like feeling) .
M........8
July 23, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
One of my favorite daily strains. Really big buds that break up well. Dense and sticky. Makes me feel really happy as soon as I take a puff. Feeling motivated and ready to take on a project. Too much will leave you sleepy but overall a really good strain and I hope they keep my dispensers stocked up!
e........6
November 20, 2021
This is my absolute favorite flower for getting things done. I have a very high tolerance and have tried many so called energetic strains but this is by far my favorite. You can definitely taste the diesel as well as smell. But let me tell you if you need a pick me up this is the flower for you. The best way to describe the feeling is drinking 1-2 espressos for the first time without the gitters. I have so much energy that I forget to eat lol. No munchies, aches and pains gone, happy mood and most importantly the best natural energy you can find.
m........9
December 23, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
This is one of my favorite strains for the past few months. Smokes beautifully with absolutely no hangover. You can smoke this anytime of day, but I enjoy it right after work for my 30 min commute home
R........o
December 14, 2022
Creative
Focused
Happy
Uplifted
Climb aboard, take a seat, but don’t buckle up cause you won’t want to sit too long! Really a great tasting strain been searching for two years for the perfect one. Hoping for the best on your first hit and I got it. It was perfect. My suggestion to you is all aboard….