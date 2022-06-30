Diesel Train
Diesel Train effects are mostly energizing.
Diesel Train potency is higher THC than average.
Diesel Train is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Ghost Train Haze and East Coast Sour Diesel. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and uplifted. Diesel Train has 19% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Diesel Train, before let us know! Leave a review.
Diesel Train strain effects
Diesel Train strain helps with
- 38% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
- 23% of people say it helps with Pain
Diesel Train strain reviews(15)
L........u
June 30, 2022
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Any way it comes from flower (pre rolls, ready to roll, buds) this strain really works for relieving pain and anxiety, allows muscle relaxation from tension. Focused and task oriented for several hours then about 45 minutes of mindfulness. Makes for a good productive day if used in moderation.
b........d
December 4, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
Becoming one of my new favorites. fuel with more fuel. This strain has a perfect terp profile for fuel lovers. somewhat mild onset makes for a great daytime smoke. Kudos to Illicit.
n........a
June 26, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
A beautifully relaxing, clear, and focused high. Didn’t exacerbate anxiety. Provided relief from the executive dysfunction of severe PTSD. Motivating! Give it a whirl if it’s available!