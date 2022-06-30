Diesel Train is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Ghost Train Haze and East Coast Sour Diesel. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and uplifted. Diesel Train has 19% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Diesel Train, before let us know! Leave a review.