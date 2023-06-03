Dilly Bars reviews
Dilly Bars strain effects
Dilly Bars strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
t........7
June 3, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Zoinks Scoob, this one does it. I’m so happy. Heavy stoned but not tired at all. This one’s up there in my favorites.
C........d
August 3, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
“Sweet treat” is a perfect word for this. Smooth in and exhale. I purchased in a pre roll so no looks to review. Wasn’t expecting to much. Awesome high 22.31% almost a sense of tingling from toes up. A clear headed very aware in the head but awesome body buzz. Worth grabbing again. Would pair good on social setting where anxiety occurs seems to clear the head nicely without that stoney head high. I can see where it gets its all day 9-5 smoking phrase perfect for the smoker who smokes from sun up to sun down. But trust me I like the “hard hitters” and this one lower compared to other ILLICIT strains gets you where you need to be. ADabADoYa -SourTank
s........s
September 22, 2023
Talkative
Anxious
This strain smelt and tasted very good however I have anxiety and this intensified it really bad and made my body shaky and not relaxed so if you have anxiety I wouldn’t recommend. I didn’t enjoy it like I had hoped it also caused major brain lag I felt like I couldn’t speak or function when in a group setting.
a........n
February 7, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Skunk Circus threw in a few grams of this strain for me. I never would’ve picked it out but Im so glad it was fo free lol. I have was having a hard time mentally (ptsd and pnes) so I smoked this and my mind is at ease and there is a nice cushion around my body. Perfect for anxiety. Wont knock you out but I am going to sleep.
j........c
June 28, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Just from the first few taste hits of this flower I knew I was for a good smoke definitely recommend!