“Sweet treat” is a perfect word for this. Smooth in and exhale. I purchased in a pre roll so no looks to review. Wasn’t expecting to much. Awesome high 22.31% almost a sense of tingling from toes up. A clear headed very aware in the head but awesome body buzz. Worth grabbing again. Would pair good on social setting where anxiety occurs seems to clear the head nicely without that stoney head high. I can see where it gets its all day 9-5 smoking phrase perfect for the smoker who smokes from sun up to sun down. But trust me I like the “hard hitters” and this one lower compared to other ILLICIT strains gets you where you need to be. ADabADoYa -SourTank