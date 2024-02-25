Dionysus is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between B-Witched and B-Witched Bx1. This strain is a hybrid from Ocean Grown Seeds. Named after the Greek god of wine and festivities, this flower aptly features a pleasing grape and cheese aroma and a sweet grape cheesecake flavor. It may provide a happy and relaxing, yet focused mental state. Dionysus is 19.7% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Dionysus effects include relaxed, sleepy, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dionysus when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by Ocean Grown Seeds, Dionysus features flavors like spicy/herbal, grape, and cheese. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown, but it may contain some myrcene or linalool based on its aroma and effects. The average price of Dionysus typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a soothing and uplifting hybrid that can help you feel relaxed and happy while enjoying its gassy and fruity flavor and aroma. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dionysus, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







