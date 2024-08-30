Director's Cut Small Flower | 7g Director's Cut Small Flower | 7g by Supply Lineage: MAC x Lemon Bean Director’s Cut is a cross between classic strains MAC and Lemon Bean, creating this balanced hybrid that may leave you feeling relaxed and stimulated with an overarching uplifting experience. Top terpenes of β-Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Limonene create a hoppy profile with notes of orange, cinnamon, basil, and chamomile. The perfect choice for the volume buyer, small flower is made up of buds that develop just beneath the plant's larger colas. While small in size, they have similar potency to their full-sized counterparts. Read Less 1/4oz $45.50 $65 Quantity 1 Only 10 left - order soon Special Offers 30% off Last Call 20% off Storewide Highlights Strain: Hybrid CBC: 0.09% CBG: 0.09% THCA: 22.4% Terpenes Beta Myrcene: 0.73% Beta Pinene: 0.07% Bisabolol: 0.15% Humulene: 0.16% Limonene: 0.39% Linalool: 0.14% Ocimene: 0.03% Terpinol This was off the dispensary website. Not at all the same as Leafly description. This is PA medical from Supply brand which is made by Cresco Yeltrah. Seems to be a 50/50 hybrid. It was smalls and on sale for $45/7g. Would definitely purchase again.

3 people found this helpful helpful report