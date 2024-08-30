Director’s Cut is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Larry OG and Crown OG. This strain is a flower product from Crown Genetics, a brand that produces high-quality cannabis strains with exotic flavors and potent effects. Director’s Cut is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Director’s Cut effects include relaxed, happy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Director’s Cut when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by Crown Genetics, Director’s Cut features flavors like hops, orange, and cinnamon. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Director’s Cut typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Director’s Cut is a love child of two classic OG strains that delivers a balanced high with a beautiful scent. It has a pungent aroma with hints of citrus and spice. It produces a smooth and easy body buzz that will allow you to relax while getting things done. Director’s Cut is a great strain for enjoying a happy and hungry mood or easing your mind and body. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Director’s Cut, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.