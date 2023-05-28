Dirty Banana reviews
l........9
May 28, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
So, dig it: I finish my last shift before my days off. Drop by my friend's local shop so he can grab some flower for his days off. On impulse I grab a ten pack of DB in the .3g pre-roll to try out because I love pre-rolls and I love minis and the gal behind the counter was pretty stoked about this strain. Light one up for the 30 minute walk home. Make it about a block and a bit when I start it creeping up behind my eyes and making me smile a bit. BOOM, hits within another five minutes and I'm off to the races. Normally dislike walking home because I get bored. Man, this DB had me thinking thoughts and just living inside my head and suddenly I'm home. Watched an episode of something on Netflix, then started to get very relaxed, so I head off to bed. Slept like a baby. Just an amazing strain to wind down with at the end of a day, but definately something to smoke when you're DONE for the day, as this ain't no getting shit done weed. Grab some and unwind...
s........s
July 8, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
I have cervical torticollis. I had been battling a bad flair up, ie, pain, muscle spasms, migraine headache, nausea and vomiting. I couldn’t sleep. I couldn’t get comfortable. I was sensitive to smells, light. Picked this up at the recommendation of a bud tender. It wasn’t cheap at $50 an 1/8. I bought during medical discount day for 25% off of that. I was super pleased with it. It didn’t have an offensive smell for my sensitive stomach. It smoked very smoothly. Excellent flavor! I finally got some relief, and slept peacefully. I only smoked about 1/4 of a joint. It was very effective.
r........n
August 30, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Recommend highly for insomnia or just chilling on the couch watching Theo Von or Bobbie Lee
C........0
December 20, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Haven’t smoked for a couple years and just got back into it. I’m a social smoker so half gram pre rolls for me and that will tuck me into bed. All of these taste profiles across strains make me laugh until I got to Dirty Banana. I can actually taste this flavor profile. I haven’t been able to before, but the flavor on this one is unique. It’s smooth, and potent, a little cheesy and garlicky. Picked up a pre-roll of this grown by Urban Canna. Been having an off couple days. This stuff just turned me into a slab of butter on a warm dinner roll. Not even 10 minutes after smoking I just felt it all through my body and my joints. My mind just lifted and I became hyper focused on certain things and was smiling the whole time. This is the first review I have written for a strain. I really like everything I have been smoking, but this stuff, I love this stuff. Please don’t pass this up if you come across it.
c........o
February 2, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tastes of black pepper with a floral-ish exhale. Feel the a warm all over body high and in the front of the face/ top of head. Def makes you sleepy, I was not tired before hitting this. I would say it’s relaxing but not calming, as in I wouldn’t use for anxiety but I don’t think it would exacerbate my anxiety more than any other weed. Bought from the distributor Atta, 1/2 oz for $52 (on sale, 40% off), 27% thc, budlets. Terps not listed but online it says the terps for this strain are caryophyllene (likely the dominant terp, it’s pretty peppery), pinene, and linalool(my fav for anxiety/ocd). TLDR: good for winding down, sleeping, or walking the dog. Oh, the munchies just hit, took about 10 minutes after smoking. Love ya bye. Overall I’d buy again.
w........a
March 13, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Bought this on a whim in hopes it would help with my pain. Didn’t get my hopes up cause I’ve not found many strains that help me with pain management. Boy let me tell you I was amazed at how much pain it took away. I definitely recommend this wonderful strain!!
G........0
October 1, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
I can honestly say this one hit my top 5 list which is why I gave it the 5 stars. The Oz I got was from perpetual dispensary in Mass. very fresh light green buds with hints of purple. This Indica hits my head exactly how I need it to. Gives you the teenager giggle high but you can still concentrate or perform at work. A1
z........y
February 15, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Fun smoke. Really get that Bannana hint in there. Really great, heavy indica feelings from this smoke. Exceptional is a synonym for this strain.