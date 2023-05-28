So, dig it: I finish my last shift before my days off. Drop by my friend's local shop so he can grab some flower for his days off. On impulse I grab a ten pack of DB in the .3g pre-roll to try out because I love pre-rolls and I love minis and the gal behind the counter was pretty stoked about this strain. Light one up for the 30 minute walk home. Make it about a block and a bit when I start it creeping up behind my eyes and making me smile a bit. BOOM, hits within another five minutes and I'm off to the races. Normally dislike walking home because I get bored. Man, this DB had me thinking thoughts and just living inside my head and suddenly I'm home. Watched an episode of something on Netflix, then started to get very relaxed, so I head off to bed. Slept like a baby. Just an amazing strain to wind down with at the end of a day, but definately something to smoke when you're DONE for the day, as this ain't no getting shit done weed. Grab some and unwind...