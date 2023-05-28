Dirty Banana
aka Dirty B
Dirty Banana is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana OG and GMO. This strain is a flower product from Ember Valley, a brand that offers high-quality cannabis flower with exotic flavors and potent effects. Dirty Banana is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Dirty Banana effects include sleepy, stoney, and spacey. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dirty Banana when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and appetite loss. Bred by Ember Valley, Dirty Banana features flavors like banana, gas, and funk. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Dirty Banana typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Dirty Banana is a super stoney indica flower with a subtle yet tangible banana taste. Dirty B has a funky flavor and chunky buds that put you right to bed. The strain you need on your nightstand- when you’ve counted enough sheep. It has a garlic, fruit, and skunk aroma with hints of petroleum cheese. It produces a sedating and relaxing high that can also induce munchies and couch-lock. Dirty Banana is a great strain for enjoying a peaceful and restful night or easing your body and mind. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dirty Banana, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
