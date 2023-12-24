Dirty Lemons reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dirty Lemons.
Dirty Lemons strain effects
Dirty Lemons strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
December 24, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Grabbed this from Sunnyside in Florida, if you’re into lemon or citrus flavors then this is the grand poppa of flavors. It also has a very easy way of hitting you, slowly creeping in as more of a body high. Very relaxing, and also you’re able to move around if you need to, meaning the couch lock is there but not overpowering. The flavor is amazing, an intoxicatingly strong lemon flavor that almost certainly makes my top ten in flavor profiles. This is a strain that disappears quick so if you see it l, grab it, you won’t regret it.