Grabbed this from Sunnyside in Florida, if you’re into lemon or citrus flavors then this is the grand poppa of flavors. It also has a very easy way of hitting you, slowly creeping in as more of a body high. Very relaxing, and also you’re able to move around if you need to, meaning the couch lock is there but not overpowering. The flavor is amazing, an intoxicatingly strong lemon flavor that almost certainly makes my top ten in flavor profiles. This is a strain that disappears quick so if you see it l, grab it, you won’t regret it.

