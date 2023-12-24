Dirty Lemons is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon G and Chem D x I95. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Dirty Lemons brings the legendary Ohio Lemon G and the ever powerful Chem D x I95 together for a mix of strong citrus and lemon flavors that transfer into a potent and long-lasting effect. Dirty Lemons is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Dirty Lemons effects include feeling euphoric, relaxed, and blissful. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dirty Lemons when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by One Plant, Dirty Lemons features flavors like citrus, earth, and fuel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Dirty Lemons typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Dirty Lemons has a strong lemon citrus and earthy fuel aroma that will fill up any room with its pungent smell. If you’re looking for a strain that will knock you out like a light, Dirty Lemons might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dirty Lemons, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.