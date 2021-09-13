Dirty Taxi reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dirty Taxi.
Dirty Taxi strain effects
Reported by 45 real people like you
Dirty Taxi strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
Dirty Taxi reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
j........t
September 13, 2021
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
i like it! it came recommended by a friend as one of his fav's, and it's now one of mine. i have fibromyalgia, which involves terrible fatigue, so i avoid strains that make me sleepy. this stuff? three hits and i'm on my feet and in a good mood. it is the first strain i have found that actually affects the neuralgia pain; what a blessing! nice taste, too, though someone more discerning that i will have to put in the details. the negatives would be how much it makes me cough, i think because it expands. and i TALK! oh, my heck, you cannot shut me up!
k........S
December 24, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Hungry
this is a sweet/skunky strain with a very complex and unique terp profile. starts off shocking you with the quirky taste (guaranteed you haven't tasted something like this) then slowly puts you down with a sucker punch from the high THC percentage. I managed to get this strain at 31% from life flower in denver! overall a Excellent strain and I would pick it up again in an instant!! indica hybrid in my opinion. deep body buzz but very clear headed. may be a good afternoon strain. -Review by "K7NG420" on youtube !!!
p........r
November 22, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Tasted almost like banana Fire as fuck
W........2
September 24, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Absolutely incredible. Not typically a fan of sativa-leaning strains, but this one is unique. Combining the famous GMO with Chem-195, this takes you to a whole different level. More heady buzz, your body feels electrified as you can't sit still. Super uplifting, watching the Lions game & enjoying myself on this beautiful autumn afternoon. Definitely recommend if you are looking for a pick-me-up type of strain; Perfect for reading.
t........6
January 12, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Took a few hits of this off of a good friend after somewhat nervously googling the strain name and information and catiously taking a few tokes… I was extremely surprised that I didn’t experience anything like what the description of the effects of Crazy Taxi tell you to expect!! I suffer from arthritis, insomnia, being underweight constantly and panic disorder << (this one I was especially nervous to mix with a sativa since I tend to lean Indica at night to help me unwind and sleep and keep me sedated enough to manage the panic attacks without having to run for the bottle of sedatives) but this checked all those boxes exactly like I like. I didn’t feel anxious or nervous or even panicked, I felt good!! that familiar pang of hunger that hits after you take a toke and this relaxing slow creeping wave of euphoria worked it’s way from front to back and top to bottom through my head. Only warning I would give first time users is the same with almost every strain but start with a small dose because this strain had a pretty intense cerebral and body come up for me personally! All and all, I would definitely smoke this strain again if it ever found its way into my bowl!! I would record this for relaxing on a rainy day or if you need to get some light work or chores done.
T........2
October 29, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
This by far my favorite strain, very clear headed and able to function while still leveling me out….. great strain for people who have things to do.
T........g
March 6, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I hate chem and i hate gmo.. but their offspring is EVERYTHING I NEED WEED TO TASTE LIKE!
b........G
May 17, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Hungry
Dirty Taxi was our Fave Till she got crossed and Dirty Couch was created.