Took a few hits of this off of a good friend after somewhat nervously googling the strain name and information and catiously taking a few tokes… I was extremely surprised that I didn’t experience anything like what the description of the effects of Crazy Taxi tell you to expect!! I suffer from arthritis, insomnia, being underweight constantly and panic disorder << (this one I was especially nervous to mix with a sativa since I tend to lean Indica at night to help me unwind and sleep and keep me sedated enough to manage the panic attacks without having to run for the bottle of sedatives) but this checked all those boxes exactly like I like. I didn’t feel anxious or nervous or even panicked, I felt good!! that familiar pang of hunger that hits after you take a toke and this relaxing slow creeping wave of euphoria worked it’s way from front to back and top to bottom through my head. Only warning I would give first time users is the same with almost every strain but start with a small dose because this strain had a pretty intense cerebral and body come up for me personally! All and all, I would definitely smoke this strain again if it ever found its way into my bowl!! I would record this for relaxing on a rainy day or if you need to get some light work or chores done.