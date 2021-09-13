i like it! it came recommended by a friend as one of his fav's, and it's now one of mine. i have fibromyalgia, which involves terrible fatigue, so i avoid strains that make me sleepy. this stuff? three hits and i'm on my feet and in a good mood. it is the first strain i have found that actually affects the neuralgia pain; what a blessing! nice taste, too, though someone more discerning that i will have to put in the details. the negatives would be how much it makes me cough, i think because it expands. and i TALK! oh, my heck, you cannot shut me up!