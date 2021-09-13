stock photo similar to Dirty Taxi
HybridTHC 28%CBG 1%

Dirty Taxi

Dirty Taxi is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Chem i-95 with GMO. Dirty Taxi effects are reported to be more calming than energizing. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Consumers find this strain is best enjoyed during the late afternoon or in the evening. The flavor of Dirty Taxi tastes earthy, pungent, and skunky. When smoked in large doses, this strain may cause some consumers to experience dry eyes and mouth. Make sure to stay adequately hydrated while you try this strain. Dirty Taxi is 28% THC and is best reserved for experienced cannabis consumers. This strain is mostly commonly found in flower form. The original breeder of Dirty Taxi is Top Dawg Seeds.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Dirty Taxi

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Dirty Taxi strain effects

Reported by 45 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Talkative

Loading...

Euphoric

Dirty Taxi strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    25% of people say it helps with Pain
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Dirty Taxi products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Dirty Taxi near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Dirty Taxi strain reviews45

September 13, 2021
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Talkative
i like it! it came recommended by a friend as one of his fav's, and it's now one of mine. i have fibromyalgia, which involves terrible fatigue, so i avoid strains that make me sleepy. this stuff? three hits and i'm on my feet and in a good mood. it is the first strain i have found that actually affects the neuralgia pain; what a blessing! nice taste, too, though someone more discerning that i will have to put in the details. the negatives would be how much it makes me cough, i think because it expands. and i TALK! oh, my heck, you cannot shut me up!
17 people found this helpful
December 24, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
this is a sweet/skunky strain with a very complex and unique terp profile. starts off shocking you with the quirky taste (guaranteed you haven't tasted something like this) then slowly puts you down with a sucker punch from the high THC percentage. I managed to get this strain at 31% from life flower in denver! overall a Excellent strain and I would pick it up again in an instant!! indica hybrid in my opinion. deep body buzz but very clear headed. may be a good afternoon strain. -Review by "K7NG420" on youtube !!!
9 people found this helpful
November 22, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Tasted almost like banana Fire as fuck
4 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight