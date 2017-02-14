Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dirty Widow.
Reviews
4
BrewCityBitch
Member since 2016
This one was a lot of fun for me. When I smoked it, i felt happy, giggly, social, and energized. A very good sativa dominant hybrid, I recommend it as an enhancement of whatever you're currently doing.
Very good & potent strain. I had a batch testing at 22%, had a nice energetic and happy high. Had the giggles and munchies pretty bad, a nice and manageable high that wears off in about 2 hours and leaves you with semi dry eyes, this is a problem for me personally with most strains anyway though...
I just tried some Dirty Widow concentrate this week.Tasty. I personally feel this strain didnt do it for me, even though the thc alone is 83 %. it was not a bad strain , it just wasnt very stoney for me.