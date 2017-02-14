ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for BrewCityBitch
Member since 2016
This one was a lot of fun for me. When I smoked it, i felt happy, giggly, social, and energized. A very good sativa dominant hybrid, I recommend it as an enhancement of whatever you're currently doing.
Avatar for Yourhiness
Member since 2014
Tingly. Not hungry. This dirty white girl is good and powerful.
Avatar for jnort25
Member since 2017
Very good &amp; potent strain. I had a batch testing at 22%, had a nice energetic and happy high. Had the giggles and munchies pretty bad, a nice and manageable high that wears off in about 2 hours and leaves you with semi dry eyes, this is a problem for me personally with most strains anyway though...
Avatar for NW710
Member since 2015
I just tried some Dirty Widow concentrate this week.Tasty. I personally feel this strain didnt do it for me, even though the thc alone is 83 %. it was not a bad strain , it just wasnt very stoney for me.
