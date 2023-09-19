Disco reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Disco.
Disco strain effects
Disco reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
j........1
September 19, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Another Cookies banger. Disco is a great cerebral high. I smoked it with my buddy after a long day and we were laughing and having a great time.
b........8
October 25, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
it's exactly what it says in the tin, a hybrid in the purest sense. 50/50 I'm not really a fan of indicas since I hate the feeling of being sedated. So any hybrid that has strong indica effect I'll avoid. although I shouldn't like this, it's actually nice. The body high wasn't too sedative, I could actually move around. The head high, although not as intense as pure sativas, was enough to keep me focused and upbeat. After smoking, I ended up sitting comfortably watching music videos most of the day. I did get really bad dry mouth, like my throat felt like it was made of gauze. Overall, A perfect smoke for after work or having a lazy day. Oh yeah, opening up the bag made my room smell. The smell is strong, like you can smell it outside the bag.
L........r
December 28, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Cookies never cease to disappoint ! Love it !
d........8
February 4, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Wouldn't Recommend. 12-13% thc basically cheep dirt weed that doesn't look bad.
y........0
March 1, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Excellent smell and taste. Very relaxing high for the evening.
c........5
May 16, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This strain has me singing out loud!!! Heady, giggly, a pure euphoric and blissful experience!!!! Perfect after as an evening mood booster after a long days work! I absolutely love it 😊
t........9
March 23, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
good
e........7
April 20, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Wow, this was so great and enjoyable. My wife and I had our second anniversary and stopped off at this slick dispensary in Hoboken. Great vibes and staff, My wife and I walked around I took a few off of this and felt fantastic. Life just had that pressure-volume turned down a bit, to be a tad more in the moment. Walked around, had coffee, and had a few gratifying moments. On the car ride home listened to some vintage live Metalica-Binge and Purge, felt like getting a hug from Fozzie Bear. Such a wonderful great feeling high I hope that all get a chance to feel this nice; disclaimer what works for me may not be the same for you. But we got home we had the rest of it and we moved into our teenager mode, an absolutely lovely, thank you for an amazing finish to the day, going to have some more weed and go watch a movie, Slainte, and peace upon you all. Cheers.