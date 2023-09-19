Wow, this was so great and enjoyable. My wife and I had our second anniversary and stopped off at this slick dispensary in Hoboken. Great vibes and staff, My wife and I walked around I took a few off of this and felt fantastic. Life just had that pressure-volume turned down a bit, to be a tad more in the moment. Walked around, had coffee, and had a few gratifying moments. On the car ride home listened to some vintage live Metalica-Binge and Purge, felt like getting a hug from Fozzie Bear. Such a wonderful great feeling high I hope that all get a chance to feel this nice; disclaimer what works for me may not be the same for you. But we got home we had the rest of it and we moved into our teenager mode, an absolutely lovely, thank you for an amazing finish to the day, going to have some more weed and go watch a movie, Slainte, and peace upon you all. Cheers.