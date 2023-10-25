Hybrid

Disco

Disco is a hybrid cannabis strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake x Lime Vines, and bred by Fountainhead Seeds for a collaboration with Cookies. Disco has the prismatic shine of a disco ball, with green and purple buds that glimmer with calyxes and thick orange hairs. Expect a mouth full of candied lime with a creamy vanilla diesel aftertaste, and a potent cerebral buzz that will get you on the dance floor. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Disco, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Disco strain effects

Reported by 11 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Giggly

Disco strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Fatigue
    11% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Stress
    11% of people say it helps with Stress
Disco strain reviews11

October 25, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
it's exactly what it says in the tin, a hybrid in the purest sense. 50/50 I'm not really a fan of indicas since I hate the feeling of being sedated. So any hybrid that has strong indica effect I'll avoid. although I shouldn't like this, it's actually nice. The body high wasn't too sedative, I could actually move around. The head high, although not as intense as pure sativas, was enough to keep me focused and upbeat. After smoking, I ended up sitting comfortably watching music videos most of the day. I did get really bad dry mouth, like my throat felt like it was made of gauze. Overall, A perfect smoke for after work or having a lazy day. Oh yeah, opening up the bag made my room smell. The smell is strong, like you can smell it outside the bag.
6 people found this helpful
September 19, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Giggly
Another Cookies banger. Disco is a great cerebral high. I smoked it with my buddy after a long day and we were laughing and having a great time.
6 people found this helpful
December 28, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Cookies never cease to disappoint ! Love it !
3 people found this helpful
