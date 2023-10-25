it's exactly what it says in the tin, a hybrid in the purest sense. 50/50 I'm not really a fan of indicas since I hate the feeling of being sedated. So any hybrid that has strong indica effect I'll avoid. although I shouldn't like this, it's actually nice. The body high wasn't too sedative, I could actually move around. The head high, although not as intense as pure sativas, was enough to keep me focused and upbeat. After smoking, I ended up sitting comfortably watching music videos most of the day. I did get really bad dry mouth, like my throat felt like it was made of gauze. Overall, A perfect smoke for after work or having a lazy day. Oh yeah, opening up the bag made my room smell. The smell is strong, like you can smell it outside the bag.