This is one of my favorite strains. The high is serene and tranquil, as if you were a guru sitting on a mountaintop. "I can see clearly now..." It has a bit of African, and it's made me curious about other African strains. I like it at the end of the work day, but not just before bedtime. If you want to open your third eye, are into meditation and transcendence, this is the strain for you!

