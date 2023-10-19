Divine Intervention reviews
Divine Intervention strain effects
Divine Intervention strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
h........e
October 19, 2023
Creative
Focused
Uplifted
This is one of my favorite strains. The high is serene and tranquil, as if you were a guru sitting on a mountaintop. "I can see clearly now..." It has a bit of African, and it's made me curious about other African strains. I like it at the end of the work day, but not just before bedtime. If you want to open your third eye, are into meditation and transcendence, this is the strain for you!