Divine Intervention is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Congo Kashmir and Wookie. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica, offering a harmonious and balanced experience that draws from the genetics of two legendary strains. Divine Intervention earned its name from its calming and transformative effects that can make you feel like you've experienced a higher power. With an average THC content of 18-22%, this strain is suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Divine Intervention's effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and happy, making it an ideal choice for enhancing mood and reducing stress. Medical marijuana patients often choose Divine Intervention when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its well-rounded effects can provide therapeutic relief without overwhelming sedation. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Divine Intervention features flavors like earthy notes, pine, and spicy undertones, creating a complex and enjoyable taste profile. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and calming properties. The average price of Divine Intervention typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram, making it an affordable option for its quality and effects. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Divine Intervention, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.