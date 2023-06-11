Divine Kush Breath reviews
- 23% of people say it helps with Stress
- 17% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
j........1
June 11, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
This strain is very tasty and super potent! Not for amateur smoker. Heavy indica that’ll have you eating everything in the fridge then wanting a nap right after. Very euphoric high. Relieves stress, appetite loss, and to be real honest nerve pain as well “just from my experience “ HIGHLY recommend!
R........d
June 2, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
WOW this kicks for a "lower" percentage. Hit really fast and knocked me out, but in a nice full body relaxing way.
S........l
July 21, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Anxious
While the high was killer, I would periodically experience that “uh-oh” sensation of anxiety. Definitely an “I’m ready to sit down” strain, not as useful if you’re trying to get stuff done, but if kicking back is your next move it’s perfect.
s........t
September 6, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Got this from Green Dragon in Breckenridge, CO. The nose on this strain in insane. Very dense, sticky buds. Smoking this strain is amazing. Very clean smoke. Instantly had me couch locked. So relaxed but very aware and happy. This strain gives me a very blissful peace of mind. Love it. Would smoke again.
j........3
April 30, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
No bad reviews, great taste and aroma 10/10 definitely 💯
e........n
March 21, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
this is a go-to classic strain for me when I am either stressed or in too much pain or if I just need a good strain that I know is reliable.
e........e
September 23, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
a lovely buttery smoke, a great cap to a long evening into a restful night of sleep.
n........d
December 17, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
First of all this strain is amazing. We smoke every day and we love Indica. Prefer it not to be harsh and have a nice flavor. This strain checks every box. Very visually appealing buds with orange fuzzy tips. Flavor is slightly sweet and earthy. It did give us the munchies. Big time. Hope the DoorDash driver gets here soon. And the best part is it renders you a happy fool without a care in the world. Packs a punch and everything is lovely. You won’t regret trying this strain.