First of all this strain is amazing. We smoke every day and we love Indica. Prefer it not to be harsh and have a nice flavor. This strain checks every box. Very visually appealing buds with orange fuzzy tips. Flavor is slightly sweet and earthy. It did give us the munchies. Big time. Hope the DoorDash driver gets here soon. And the best part is it renders you a happy fool without a care in the world. Packs a punch and everything is lovely. You won’t regret trying this strain.