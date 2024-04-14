Divinity 35 reviews
b........9
April 14, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Got some live rosin at the dispo. Fired it up in my e-rig and tasted earthy, woody, and an after note of chestnut is what it tasted like to me. Not my favorite flavor but flavorful nonetheless and did taste real good. Effects kinda feel like blue dream but a little more giggly feeling. Relaxed but not couch locked could still get up and function if I wanted to. I’m a veteran who has a few screws loose and I don’t feel depressed or anxious just nice and stoned on a quiet afternoon in the desert. Overall I would recommend this strain if you like that kinda terpene profile and want to relax but still function and get some stuff done. Seems to help my back pain a little too.
G........0
October 30, 2023
Relaxed
we got some prerolls of Divinity 35. Definitely had a very woodsy taste and aroma to it. I forgot to take note of the after effects if that tells you anything.
b........7
August 16, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
A very calm high, like you can get stoned but you’re still able to move around and get things done! Absolutely love this strain
K........2
July 7, 2024
Focused
Hungry
Has a sweet taste makes you extremely comfortable like an Indica.