Got some live rosin at the dispo. Fired it up in my e-rig and tasted earthy, woody, and an after note of chestnut is what it tasted like to me. Not my favorite flavor but flavorful nonetheless and did taste real good. Effects kinda feel like blue dream but a little more giggly feeling. Relaxed but not couch locked could still get up and function if I wanted to. I’m a veteran who has a few screws loose and I don’t feel depressed or anxious just nice and stoned on a quiet afternoon in the desert. Overall I would recommend this strain if you like that kinda terpene profile and want to relax but still function and get some stuff done. Seems to help my back pain a little too.