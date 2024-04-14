stock photo similar to Divinity 35
Divinity 35
Divinity 35 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between two unknown strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Divinity 35 is reported to have 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by an unknown breeder, Divinity 35 features caryophyllene and myrcene as the dominant terpenes. The average price of Divinity 35 typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Divinity 35's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Divinity 35, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Divinity 35Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Divinity 35 strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Divinity 35 products near you
Similar to Divinity 35 near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Divinity 35 strain reviews4
Read all reviews
b........9
April 14, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
G........0
October 30, 2023
Relaxed
b........7
August 16, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly