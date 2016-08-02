ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. DJ Smoke
  4. Reviews

DJ Smoke reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain DJ Smoke.

Reviews

2

Avatar for Beardguy
Member since 2018
DJ smoke for me is certainly in my top 5. Wheter you just wanna stay in or go out, it doesn't make make me lazy like other hybrids usually do with me. Its good weed, preferably consumed with friends though, it makes me chatty.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for CmmndrBluntz
Member since 2016
Its gives me a upbeat feel with a uphoric mind high, I dig it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of DJ Smoke