DJ Smoke is another beautiful Flo cross created by Colorado Seed Inc. This particular cross is with CO Seed’s proprietary strain, Rebel God Smoke (Cinderella 99 x Gupta Kush), which adds clear-headed stimulation to Flo’s fruity genetics, making it an ideal hybrid for those looking for mid-level body effects that aren’t cumbersome. Expect appetite ignition, equal parts body energy and weight, and a clarity of mind that lends itself to all-day use.