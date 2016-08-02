ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. DJ Smoke
  • Leafly flower of DJ Smoke

Hybrid

DJ Smoke

DJ Smoke

DJ Smoke is another beautiful Flo cross created by Colorado Seed Inc. This particular cross is with CO Seed’s proprietary strain, Rebel God Smoke (Cinderella 99 x Gupta Kush), which adds clear-headed stimulation to Flo’s fruity genetics, making it an ideal hybrid for those looking for mid-level body effects that aren’t cumbersome. Expect appetite ignition, equal parts body energy and weight, and a clarity of mind that lends itself to all-day use.    

Reviews

3

Avatar for CmmndrBluntz
Member since 2016
Its gives me a upbeat feel with a uphoric mind high, I dig it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of DJ Smoke