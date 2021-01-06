Dog Patch reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dog Patch.
Dog Patch effects
Show all
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
1 people reported 4 effects
- Feelings
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
100% of people report feeling energetic
Creative
100% of people report feeling creative