The smell was almost indescribable. Any combo of words will not do it justice, but when I broke open the bag, the smell was unlike that of any bud I smelled in my 20 years of indulging. It is a blast of almost cotton candy smell with very little of the typical skunk smell. It is there but the bud has a sweet aroma of its own that can only be experienced. Try it for the smell, then enjoy being stoned. This is definitely a strain you want to use at night or if you want to get rocked during the daytime.

