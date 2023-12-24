Doggy Bag reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Doggy Bag.
Doggy Bag strain effects
Reported by 19 real people like you
Doggy Bag strain helps with
- 43% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 31% of people say it helps with Stress
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
m........i
December 24, 2023
Aroused
Relaxed
Sleepy
100/10 my favorite!! im sensitive to certain strains but this one has no negative side effects. the high is so calming/relaxing. definitely great for bedtime. i would recommend this to anyone! especially if ur a beginner or have a lower tolerance.. love love love!
m........6
March 2, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
The smell was almost indescribable. Any combo of words will not do it justice, but when I broke open the bag, the smell was unlike that of any bud I smelled in my 20 years of indulging. It is a blast of almost cotton candy smell with very little of the typical skunk smell. It is there but the bud has a sweet aroma of its own that can only be experienced. Try it for the smell, then enjoy being stoned. This is definitely a strain you want to use at night or if you want to get rocked during the daytime.
m........z
February 15, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Tingly
Uplifted
Taste the Zskittles on the exhale, all around an herby, funky, diesel profile. An exceptional strain from cookies once again. I'm fried rn.
h........g
October 16, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Cookies came through with the loud pack! This strain got some funk to it. It's got a heavy heavy body and head high. Tremendous aroma, almost offensive to the senses at first but it grows on you. As I smoke the rest of this doggy bag, writing this review, i'm getting this incredible heavy face/cloudy head sensation. Listening to (king gizzard and the lizard wizard: Flying microtonal banana)
S........C
December 5, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Absolutely one of my favorite strains from cookies x grandiflora . The terps are out of this world! The bag I got tested in at 2.89% Terps and 28% THC. Very nice relaxing and euphoric high that comes on quick and lasts for a good few hours for me (high tolerance) and it tastes amazing!
j........2
March 29, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
Top 5 strain I've had in 5 years... Absolutely
N........g
October 22, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Definitely one of my favorite strains now! It’s got the perfect combo with a great heavy under water feeling along with a energetic partieish kinda hype it’s the one to puff on alll day and night I recommend rolling it up in a mike Tyson blunt wrap infused with the terps n shit ECT… 10 out of 10 recommend Issa perfect smoke, and beautiful AF TBH😍😍 literally nothing negative today
t........0
January 12, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I suffer from bipolar depression and this is my first time trying this strain. I must say I am very much calmer & relaxed. Usually when I drive I curse people out I smoked this and didn’t have a care in the world.