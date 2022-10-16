Doggy Bag
aka The Doggy Bag
Doggy Bag
DBg
Hybrid
Euphoric
Energetic
Happy
Cheese
Chemical
Diesel
Doggy Bag effects are mostly calming.
write a review
Doggy Bag, also known as The Doggy Bag,, is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing The Original Z and Project 4516. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, energetic, and happy. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Doggy Bag, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Doggy BagOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Doggy Bag strain effects
Reported by 19 real people like you
Doggy Bag strain helps with
- 43% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 31% of people say it helps with Stress
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Doggy Bag products near you
Similar to Doggy Bag near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Doggy Bag strain reviews(19)
Read all reviews
h........g
October 16, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
S........C
December 5, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
t........0
January 12, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy