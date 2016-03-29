We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
AMAZING!!! I felt it was more of a 50/50 hybrid even POSSIBLY more sativa like in the beginning, maybe it was a more sativa-ish pheno I got but it made sense to me. For anyone who's ever smoked true Chem '91 knows that it's a classic sativa used for energy like Green Crack or Grim Dawg which is BY F...
Tastes like a skunk that lives on a diet of chicken. Effects are relaxing and heavy in the body but still leaves room for stimulation and work in the mind. Great overall strain for good vibes and relaxation.