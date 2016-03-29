ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Dogwalker OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dogwalker OG.

Effects

192 people reported 1356 effects
Relaxed 60%
Happy 46%
Euphoric 44%
Uplifted 33%
Sleepy 27%
Stress 29%
Pain 28%
Anxiety 22%
Depression 21%
Insomnia 19%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 5%
Headache 3%
Dizzy 3%

Reviews

261

Anything mixed with Chemdawg is going to be a very relaxing enjoyable high.
AMAZING!!! I felt it was more of a 50/50 hybrid even POSSIBLY more sativa like in the beginning, maybe it was a more sativa-ish pheno I got but it made sense to me. For anyone who's ever smoked true Chem '91 knows that it's a classic sativa used for energy like Green Crack or Grim Dawg which is BY F...
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Photos

Very relaxing. Nice body stoned and relaxed legs. Great for anxiety and restless leg syndrome
HappyRelaxedSleepyTinglyUplifted
Earthy peppery skunk maybe a touch of citrus. Heavy taste, pepper not me favorite tho. Relaxing, easy going. Just not my ideal. Good use might be evening before bed.
FocusedRelaxed
Pretty good. After one hit im already high and my tolerance is very high.
HappyRelaxedTingly
Tastes like a skunk that lives on a diet of chicken. Effects are relaxing and heavy in the body but still leaves room for stimulation and work in the mind. Great overall strain for good vibes and relaxation.
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedTingly