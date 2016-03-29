ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 274 reviews

Dogwalker OG

Citrus
Herbal
Peppery

Calculated from 60 products tested with lab partners

  • Citrus
  • Herbal
  • Peppery

Dogwalker OG is a balanced hybrid bred by combining Albert Walker OG and Chemdawg 91. With a complex profile of woody and skunky aromas, Dogwalker OG delivers a strong cerebral calm that radiates throughout the body over time. Dogwalker OG promotes focus, while also inducing deep relaxation that easily converts to sleep in high doses. This THC-rich hybrid can be used for a variety of issues, particularly pain, mood disorders, and appetite loss.

192 people reported 1356 effects
Relaxed 60%
Happy 46%
Euphoric 44%
Uplifted 33%
Sleepy 27%
Stress 29%
Pain 28%
Anxiety 22%
Depression 21%
Insomnia 19%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 5%
Headache 3%
Dizzy 3%

Avatar for TJeeps
Member since 2017
So I'll be totally honest, I'm completely new to the recreational marijuana scene. But this has one quite the kick. I have a laundry list of problems like anxiety, tremors and whatnot. All gone. I don't think I've ever had a medicine be an "all in one", so having something like this is awesome. No B...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for LaGoong
Member since 2016
Nice tight, well-trimmed buds. Color tends toward a lighter green, pleasing to the eye. As other reviewers have noted, Dogwalker has a woodsier, earthier smell. Taste more or less matches the smell, although I should say it burns and smokes quite smoothly and enjoyably. I have a high tolerance and f...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for donprada
Member since 2014
Dog Walker OG is a very strong and potent hybrid. It posses the earthy, taste of original OG, with a twist of sweet and sour at the same time. The is a smooth smoke, with the after tone to be sweet, not leaving your with the dry mouth, or cannabis infused breath. The effects are high in focus, and e...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for OCHObabies
Member since 2015
I'm giving this strain a fat five. This might be my new favorite strand. I feel totally relaxed but uplifted at the same time. The nuggys look fluffy with little orange hairs.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for SourBubbaOG
Member since 2014
Whoa. really kushy chemdaw shines through and the Alberto hits you full on good for pain sci injury and inflammation and stress anxiety .G Warfield got from urban roots Seattle co op in university district
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Lineage

First strain parent
Albert Walker
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog 91
parent
Strain
Strain child
Dog Face
child

Cannabis Scents and Sensibility: Why Marijuana’s Fragrance Is a Feast for the Nose
New Strains Alert: Plushberry, Dogwalker OG, Aurora Indica, and Brains Damage
7 cannabis strains that pair perfectly with your fall festivities
