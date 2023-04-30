Dole Whip reviews
b........r
April 30, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed and energetic. Still able to have a good conversation with a friend and hike in the woods. My favorite strain.
w........5
May 11, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
It sends a great feeling creeps up on u fast love it
r........8
June 22, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Very good strain! Very smooth but heavy hitting! Give it a 10/10. Will definitely be buying this strain again!
L........4
June 23, 2023
Energetic
Tingly
Uplifted
clear but heavy hitting. a little to high potency then I like but it has a really nice taste that mimicks pineapple 🍍 and cream🍦
c........3
July 15, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
very potent sativa at 17%. tropical creamy nose and flavor. powerful keeps coming to mind. if you’re looking for a strong tropical sativa buzz look no further.
s........l
September 1, 2023
Creative
Focused
Talkative
Extremely dank, it is what I think lemon should taste like considering the citrusy taste, best bud I have tried in a while.
a........n
July 15, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
The grower I go to has this strain most of the time, very tasty high quality , and as good as it gets for a sativa , Art a
t........4
June 15, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Freakin Awesome! The taste is just like pineapples and it’s so smooth. The feeling kicks in as soon as you hit it. Feeling relaxed and just wanting to watch TV with a little food lol. I was still able to work and if I tried I can get a lil nap in as well. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!!!