Dole Whip
Dole Whip is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tropic Truffles and Cookies & Cream IX3. This strain is named after the popular Hawaiian dessert, and it delivers a sweet and creamy tropical pineapple citrus flavor with hints of sourness and nuttiness. Dole Whip is a potent strain that can induce massive full-body effects and a fast-paced head buzz. Dole Whip is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Dole Whip effects include relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dole Whip when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and depression. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Dole Whip features flavors like pineapple, citrus, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a fuel aroma. The average price of Dole Whip typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Dole Whip is a rare and delicious strain that is not easy to find, but worth trying if you come across it. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dole Whip, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
