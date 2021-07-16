Dominator reviews
July 16, 2021
I love this in the morning, when I need to get things done. I loved the happy, energetic high. I smoked this when nothing else was working, for a migraine headache and this strain really helped. I was more focused after smoking. I found SBDD curbed my appetite but certainly don't mind. It has a nice body high.
June 8, 2021
Just enjoyed a preroll of this from Nature Med...usually I am very suspect of prerolls but NM is legit on this strain. Dont let the 13% fool you....Super high tolerance and only smoked 1/2 ....nicely done good people at NM!