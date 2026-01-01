Dominion Skunk is a slightly indica-leaning hybrid (≈60% indica / 40% sativa) bred from Skunk #1 and Dominion Seed Company selections, typically testing between 18–25% THC. Created as part of a mission to preserve classic “roadkill” skunk genetics, this cultivar delivers a bold, old-school aroma profile of pungent musk, earthy funk, and sour citrus with subtle sweet and gassy undertones. Driven by terpenes like myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, Dominion Skunk offers a rich, nostalgic flavor experience. Expect a balanced high that begins with a light, uplifting euphoria before settling into a calm, grounded body relaxation. True to its roots, Dominion Skunk is ideal for those seeking a classic, loud skunk experience with smooth, functional effects.