  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Domino
  4. Reviews

Domino reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Domino.

Reviews

7

Avatar for transientlife27
Member since 2015
You'll sleep great on this one. Knocks you the #@$% out.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for RattdeRodent
Member since 2013
Nice indica for dealing with my bipolar disorder, got a really nice but not heavy sedative effect from it. And was fast acting when I was really upset!! Felt functunal but was a little on the lazy side. Affects could be felt for over 2 hrs, and I have a high tolerance! People with COPD should heed c...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for dandelionblood
Member since 2012
I'm pretty sure this is what I buy off my mom kinda often, so it's what I'm used to. And I love it, let's me get work done, giggle with friends, and not leave me too incoherent.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeSleepyTinglyUplifted
Photos

User uploaded image of DominoUser uploaded image of DominoUser uploaded image of DominoUser uploaded image of DominoUser uploaded image of Domino
more
photos
Avatar for efencee
Member since 2011
I tried the Domino OG and found it to have great long-lasting effects. Half a J split between two lasted us a good 6-8 hours, and we posses a bit of a high tolerance. Mellow buzz without getting stuck, and it lets you down nice and easy. The taste was a bit sweet and the draw was not harsh at all...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Great body and mind effect; intensified sensations as well as pain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Harsh Smoke.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappySleepyTingly