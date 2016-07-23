Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Nice indica for dealing with my bipolar disorder, got a really nice but not heavy sedative effect from it. And was fast acting when I was really upset!! Felt functunal but was a little on the lazy side. Affects could be felt for over 2 hrs, and I have a high tolerance! People with COPD should heed c...
I tried the Domino OG and found it to have great long-lasting effects. Half a J split between two lasted us a good 6-8 hours, and we posses a bit of a high tolerance. Mellow buzz without getting stuck, and it lets you down nice and easy. The taste was a bit sweet and the draw was not harsh at all...