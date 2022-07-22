Donatello Kush
Donatello Kush effects are mostly energizing.
Donatello Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Donatello Kush - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
E........w
July 22, 2022
Energetic
Hungry
Relaxed
Uplifted
Great lunchtime strain, will give u the boost you're looking for, takes a few hits to feel the effects but once it does kick in you feel a euphoric buzz that puts you in a focused/reflect mood. Definitely will give you some mental motivation to complete day to day chores. would recommend using midday, as a boost to keep going.
g........n
July 23, 2023
Aroused
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Loved it. Initially had me ready to get it on. Then it made me relaxed and once it really settled in, I was able to focus and be productive around the house. Very smooth high. I was hesitant to buy it but I’m glad I did.
h........8
March 30, 2023
Focused
Giggly
Relaxed
keep u focus I was multitasking and didn't even know it LOL when you actually sit down and relax it's real real nice especially for muscle pains very good stress I'm thinking daytime usage