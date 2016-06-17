ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Doobiebird Daydream reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Doobiebird Daydream.

Avatar for Caitaboo
Member since 2018
glad i found this strain, but dont have it near us! definitely gonna be worth driving 2 hours for! relaxign to the fullest now!
HappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for KUSHKWEEN0420
Member since 2018
Low THC 14.5%... None the less a GREAT!! tasty, smooth, starts up HIGH up in da head. Buzz which is felt within a minute or two. Elevates into a wrap around head.
HungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Bigperm18
Member since 2016
Very smooth and almost creamy. Very nice sedation with a warm fuzzy feeling to follow . Highly recommend
Avatar for areiter1
Member since 2017
Quite loved it. I felt euphoric, relaxed, creative, motivated, and somewhat social. Perfect hybrid.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for MadameGreen3988
Member since 2017
Heavy man... very heavy.
Avatar for SexyHotdish
Member since 2017
An absolutely wonderful, pleasant high that didn't leave me groggy or zoinked out. Probably my favorite tasting strain I've had in a while; a VERY strong earthy flavor that's just a bit floral. Great everyday strain.
HappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for CoytsCanna
Member since 2017
Purchased this today at Starbuds in Pueblo, CO. A tasty and smelly hybrid with the sativa taking the headliner, fast head high that spreads nicely through the body and amped up the creative juices.
Avatar for just10b87
Member since 2014
I got a gram at The bud depot in Lyons, CO. This stuff is so strong dank. It has a strong kush smell and tad skunk and tad blueberry or what blue dream itself taste, but to me strong. Creative, Happy, Chill, Muscle Relaxing, Uplifted. Real smooth smoke. It does take you to smoke the whole joint then...
