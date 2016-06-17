Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
An absolutely wonderful, pleasant high that didn't leave me groggy or zoinked out. Probably my favorite tasting strain I've had in a while; a VERY strong earthy flavor that's just a bit floral. Great everyday strain.
I got a gram at The bud depot in Lyons, CO. This stuff is so strong dank. It has a strong kush smell and tad skunk and tad blueberry or what blue dream itself taste, but to me strong. Creative, Happy, Chill, Muscle Relaxing, Uplifted. Real smooth smoke. It does take you to smoke the whole joint then...