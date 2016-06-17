ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Doobiebird Daydream

Doobiebird Daydream

Doobiebird Daydream is another Blue Dream hybrid that combines its famous creative relaxation with the medicinal qualities of Sanjay Gupta Kush. The Doobiebird was also the Colorado Seed Inc. mascot until Colorado State law prohibited cartoon characters to be associated with dispensaries. This hybrid expresses itself with the lime green buds of Blue Dream and a Kush aroma with a hint of skunk. Expect uplifted and motivational attributes that are grounded in a stabilizing body buzz that goes full sedation with heavier dosing. 

Avatar for lordfarquar420
Member since 2016
Uplifted and motivating. I had a very good experience with this amazing strain.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocused
Avatar for BenTheBudtender
Member since 2016
DBD one of the more perfect hybrids, combining that fruity and relaxing Gupta with one of everyones favorite Sativa. Perfect for an afternoon gardening sesh or relaxing dinner with friends.
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for SexyHotdish
Member since 2017
An absolutely wonderful, pleasant high that didn't leave me groggy or zoinked out. Probably my favorite tasting strain I've had in a while; a VERY strong earthy flavor that's just a bit floral. Great everyday strain.
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for KUSHKWEEN0420
Member since 2018
Low THC 14.5%... None the less a GREAT!! tasty, smooth, starts up HIGH up in da head. Buzz which is felt within a minute or two. Elevates into a wrap around head.
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Caitaboo
Member since 2018
glad i found this strain, but dont have it near us! definitely gonna be worth driving 2 hours for! relaxign to the fullest now!
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTingly
Lineage

Strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Doobiebird Daydream

User uploaded image of Doobiebird DaydreamUser uploaded image of Doobiebird DaydreamUser uploaded image of Doobiebird DaydreamUser uploaded image of Doobiebird DaydreamUser uploaded image of Doobiebird Daydream
