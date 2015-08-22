ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Dopium
  4. Reviews

Dopium reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dopium.

Reviews

24

Avatar for Bubba1456
Member since 2019
Good stuff. Happy, relaxed, yet focused. A+!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Euphoric
Avatar for hawkski86
Member since 2016
this is strange due to the fact that I have th his strain in wax form and it's advertised as INDICA. This particular strain I have has a strong relaxing affect both physical and mental. I use this as a night time strain for help with sleeping. very good burning qaulity at 84.06 thca. love the strai...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for misskat1082
Member since 2016
Fantastic strain for PMS pain but mine was an Indica at 26%
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for deadlightbulb
Member since 2016
🌲🍋 Dopium is an inappropriately named hybrid that doesn't quite live up to it's name. It seems like it would be a heavily sedating medication yet my experience with this strain is that is isn't very strong at all. ChemDawg or Sour Diesel will bring you all the effects of Dopium and many more. I do...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticRelaxed
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of DopiumUser uploaded image of DopiumUser uploaded image of DopiumUser uploaded image of Dopium
more
photos
Avatar for Disney61
Member since 2016
While I was at my dispensary they had a good deal On a 1/2 oz for Shake and it was Dopium. What a great kick back feeling, I'm able to do things around the house with easy and comfort. Sure glad I decided to give this strain a try we'll be getting more 👍🏼
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for bayfeelz
Member since 2016
Pain Relief. Try it, love it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for brokenparachute
Member since 2016
This is the 3rd strain I've tried and by far the best! Overall smooth feeling. Would defiantly recommend this one.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedTingly
Avatar for mystery0886
Member since 2015
very tasty I love the pine hint to it and the skunky aroma as soon as you open the bottle. I got mine from Cresco Labs and I must say I WILL be buying it again!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly