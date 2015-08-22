Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
this is strange due to the fact that I have th his strain in wax form and it's advertised as INDICA. This particular strain I have has a strong relaxing affect both physical and mental. I use this as a night time strain for help with sleeping. very good burning qaulity at 84.06 thca. love the strai...
🌲🍋 Dopium is an inappropriately named hybrid that doesn't quite live up to it's name. It seems like it would be a heavily sedating medication yet my experience with this strain is that is isn't very strong at all. ChemDawg or Sour Diesel will bring you all the effects of Dopium and many more. I do...
While I was at my dispensary they had a good deal
On a 1/2 oz for Shake and it was Dopium. What a great kick back feeling, I'm able to do things around the house with easy and comfort. Sure glad I decided to give this strain a try we'll be getting more 👍🏼