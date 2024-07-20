Dosado Sherbert reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dosado Sherbert.
Dosado Sherbert strain effects
Dosado Sherbert strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Nausea
j........m
July 20, 2024
Creative
Uplifted
Decent bud. Not much of a head high and mild taste. I’d say mid afternoon delight. Relaxes without gluing you to the couch.
l........9
February 15, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Amazing Epiphany type high. Great sleep, very limited dehydration.
r........r
August 4, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Uplifted
Dizzy
Creative and a little energetic in low does. In higher doses, be ready for a ride