Dosado Sherbert effects are mostly energizing.
Dosado Sherbert, not to be confused with Dosi Sherbert, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GSC x Face Off OG x Sherbert. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Dosado Sherbert is known for its potent THC content, typically around 28%, making this strain suitable for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, Dosado Sherbert features myrcene and caryophyllene as the dominant terpenes, lending to its profile of cream, earth, diesel, and a dash of sharp citrus. The average price of Dosado Sherbert typically ranges from $15 to $20 per gram. We are still learning about Dosado Sherbert's effects and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dosado Sherbert, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Nausea
