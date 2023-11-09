Dosi Bow reviews
H........0
November 9, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Delicious
x........h
July 26, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Yes! On every level this was the absolute, most beautiful and graceful high I’ve experienced in nearly 20 yrs!!!
R........4
August 2, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Great way to end the day. Definitely need to plan on stickin to the the couch! Head high hit hard and fast, followed by a body high that seemed to hit in waves of full relaxation. Nice and spicy, with a licorice like aftertaste.
d........2
February 24, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
I actually really enjoyed this one! Very chill.